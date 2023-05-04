Stem (NYSE:STEM) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Buyback Plan

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,833,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,864. Stem has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $616.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stem from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,285 shares of company stock worth $311,619 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

