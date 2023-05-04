Steem (STEEM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.11 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Steem has a total market cap of $90.53 million and $4.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,888.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00539060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00066554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00406295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,188,840 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

