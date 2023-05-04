Status (SNT) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Status has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $101.94 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02653068 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,463,345.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

