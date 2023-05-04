Status 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.50 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $101.45 million and $1.50 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00026241 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019514 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018019 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,891.68 or 1.00010678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,428,484 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,428,483.785242 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02653068 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $1,463,345.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

