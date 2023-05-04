State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,260 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $65,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $231.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.78. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $283.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.