State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,080 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $79,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 131,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 244,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 38,298 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $5,233,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoetis Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $177.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $183.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.09.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

