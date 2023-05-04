State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,510 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $61,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

