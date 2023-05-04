State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,310 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 710,783 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $92,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.