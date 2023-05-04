State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 22,260 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 781,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $57,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after acquiring an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.04.

Shares of BX stock opened at $83.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,717,216 shares valued at $1,733,986,850. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

