State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,350 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Occidental Petroleum worth $62,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $58.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The company has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.