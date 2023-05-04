State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $63,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

