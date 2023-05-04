State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 271,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $67,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.4 %

GD opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

