State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $59.64 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $59,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,835,095 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $378,113,000 after purchasing an additional 848,024 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,295,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $363,370,000 after purchasing an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,974,951 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,371,000 after purchasing an additional 86,432 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.7 %

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

NYSE FCX opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

