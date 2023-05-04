State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $62,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Further Reading

