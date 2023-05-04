State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Public Storage worth $54,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter worth $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Public Storage by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,515 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 34.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after purchasing an additional 224,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $282.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

