State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,600 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Phillips 66 worth $59,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

