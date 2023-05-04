Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.06

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 5939275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 51,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

