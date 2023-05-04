Starfox Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Schlumberger accounts for 0.2% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,210,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,423,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,060 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,245,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,291,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,620 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,838,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135,486 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,293,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,455,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 4,202,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,495,593. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.