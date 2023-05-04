Starfox Financial Services LLC Invests $256,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.3% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Citizens Business Bank raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.16. 1,755,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,114,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average is $107.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.