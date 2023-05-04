Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 51job

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.85.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.65. 7,680,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,213,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

