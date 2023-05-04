Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.56. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $38,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,398.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

