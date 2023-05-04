STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Holdings Cut by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. STAAR Surgical comprises 2.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.10. 744,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,660. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $46.35 and a 52-week high of $112.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.18.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

