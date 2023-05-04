SSP Group’s (SSPG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSPG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.06) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.62) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.57 ($3.79).

Shares of LON SSPG traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 254.40 ($3.18). The stock had a trading volume of 176,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 251.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.55. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 283.80 ($3.55). The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25,440.00, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 19,545 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.09), for a total transaction of £48,276.15 ($60,315.03). Insiders bought 144 shares of company stock valued at $37,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

