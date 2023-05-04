Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.07-0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $332-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $332.19 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.36.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,733,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,704. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $1,252,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,513.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,645 shares of company stock worth $6,734,328 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 299,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 135,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $7,622,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

