Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del Sells 315 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $15,324.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $80,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 409 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $23,824.25.

On Monday, March 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $99,555.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $317,877.42.

On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $94,440.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 9.3 %

NASDAQ SPT traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,286,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,356. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 96.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 11.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 454,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.