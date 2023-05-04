SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.26) earnings per share.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

SWTX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. The company had a trading volume of 93,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,722. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.58. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03.

Insider Transactions at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $474,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on SWTX. Barclays dropped their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

