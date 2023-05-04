Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after buying an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after buying an additional 1,122,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,852,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,272,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,259,000 after buying an additional 911,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

