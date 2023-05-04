Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.38 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.
Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance
SPR stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,584. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $39.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.
