Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.69% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spirent Communications to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 250 ($3.12) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of SPT traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 177.70 ($2.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,124,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,504. Spirent Communications has a one year low of GBX 160.20 ($2.00) and a one year high of GBX 294 ($3.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, insider Bill Thomas acquired 27,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £49,924.42 ($62,374.34). In other Spirent Communications news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £27,600 ($34,482.76). Also, insider Bill Thomas purchased 27,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.27) per share, for a total transaction of £49,924.42 ($62,374.34). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,631 shares of company stock worth $7,789,972. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

