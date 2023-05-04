Spire (NYSE:SR) Announces Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.98 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Spire updated its FY23 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.30 EPS.

Spire Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Spire stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.24. The company had a trading volume of 143,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading

