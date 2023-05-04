SpectralCast Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by SpectralCast in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.8 %

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.06. 822,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Featured Stories

