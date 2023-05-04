SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 11,502,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 20,830,207 shares.The stock last traded at $35.67 and had previously closed at $38.16.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

