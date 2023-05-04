SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $21,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 706.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $480,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
MDY traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $439.29. 520,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,887. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.68. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
