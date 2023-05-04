SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.52. 1,160,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,572. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

