SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 158,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 194,666 shares.The stock last traded at $29.14 and had previously closed at $29.21.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.