Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CFO Purchases $165,720.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00.

Southern First Bancshares Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.