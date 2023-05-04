Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $76.12 on Monday. Southern Copper has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $82.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.96%.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

