Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,108,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 273,747 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 43,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

Further Reading

