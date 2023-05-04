Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$6.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of SON traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 164,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,431. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.93.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.22%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

