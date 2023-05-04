SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $17.40 on Thursday, hitting $281.22. 2,718,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,059. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 170.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.00 and its 200 day moving average is $291.93.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 77.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,225 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

