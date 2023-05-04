SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $395.00. The stock had previously closed at $263.82, but opened at $299.90. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $291.67, with a volume of 809,445 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,614,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $299.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

