SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $395.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.26.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $263.82 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

