SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.26.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $263.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

