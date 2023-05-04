SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Gap Down to $5.47

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $5.26. SoFi Technologies shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 32,537,028 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Wedbush lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.73.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,092,128.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 124,223 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 34.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

