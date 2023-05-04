Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Up 7.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $156.59 and last traded at $155.89. Approximately 3,541,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 5,496,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Trading Up 7.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of -62.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11,112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after buying an additional 755,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

