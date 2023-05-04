Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells $1,073,600.00 in Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

SKX traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,217. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 348,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

