SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SITM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $106.54 on Thursday. SiTime has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $234.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.23 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $60.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 351,465 shares of company stock worth $41,353,058. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SiTime by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,644,000 after acquiring an additional 187,116 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

