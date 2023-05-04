Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans $0.85 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8481 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

SPXCY stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.