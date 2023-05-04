Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Plans $0.85 Dividend

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.8481 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
SPXCY stock opened at $107.75 on Thursday. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.62.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
