Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBGI shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

