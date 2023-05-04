Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

