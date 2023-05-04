Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $205.82 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $205.82 million and $5.35 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,103.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00303732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00533522 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00067000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.30 or 0.00410030 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,921,122,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

